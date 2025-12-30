 |  Login 
Sidersa hires Danieli to supply minimill in Argentina

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 18:58:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Argentinean steel producer, Sidersa, has hired Italy’s Danieli to supply a MIDA QLP-DUE minimill, to be installed in San Nicolas, in the Buenos Aires province.

The new plant will have a 360,000 mt of yearly capacity, producing straight bars in bundles and wire rod, feeding on scrap and serving chiefly the local civil construction sector.

The start-up of the plant is set for the first half of 2028.

The features of the new plant include Digimelter endless scrap feed, Q-One power feeder and Q-Melt process control, a single strand Octocaster, a rolling mill, and a direct rolling bundling station.

Danieli will also supply auxiliary equipment such as fume and water treatment plants, as well as the process and auxiliary cranes servicing the complete plant.

The plant will be the first of its kind to be built in Argentina in the last 50 years.


Tags: Argentina South America 

