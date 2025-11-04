Crude steel production in Argentina declined in September

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production has reached 356,700 mt in September against 370,300 mt in August.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 11.2 percent to 202,100 mt, CRC production increased by 6.1 percent to 106,400 mt, and the production of long products declined by 9.8 percent to 111,700 mt.



When compared to September 2024, the data shows crude steel production declining by 3.8 percent, HRC production increased by 13.8 percent, CRC production increased by 4.6 percent, and long products production declined by 21.0 percent.



According to AA, the civil construction sector continues showing low levels of activity, despite signs of a possible recovery reflected by the 3.7 increase in the acquisition of cement during the month.



The automotive industry has shown a 5.8 percent increase in production from August to September, although declining by 5.0 percent from September 2024.



The machinery and equipment sector remains suffering the impact from high interest rates and imports of equipment and parts, new and used, but maintains positive expectations from the next heavy crops.

