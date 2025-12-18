 |  Login 
Argentina’s ArcelorMittal Acindar halts production at Villa Constitución for nearly a month

Thursday, 18 December 2025 16:54:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Argentina-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal Acindar has suspended production at its Villa Constitución steel plant in the province of Santa Fe again, according to local media reports. The plant will be completely shut down between December 15 and January 11. The shutdown decision comes amid a contraction in key steel-consuming sectors and prolonged periods of low utilization.

ArcelorMittal Acindar attributed the decision to both seasonal planning and a drop in domestic steel demand, driven by a slowdown in construction and industrial activity, along with sustained pressure from steel imports, particularly from China. The plant has been operating at around 60 percent capacity, reflecting broader weakness in Argentina’s steel market.

In October, the company had halted operations at the Villa Constitución plant for one week in response to the continued deterioration of domestic steel demand, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


