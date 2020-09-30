﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shougang Hierro Peru posts net loss in Q2

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 22:35:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore producer Shougang Hierro Peru went from a net profit of PEN 304.4 million ($84.5 million) in Q2 2019 to post a net loss of PEN 81.7 million ($22.7 million) in Q2 2020, the company said.

Shougang Hierro Peru is the nation’s key iron ore producer and was the last Peruvian-listed company to report its quarterly results.

The company said net revenues in Q2 this year dropped 67.3 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 205.1 million ($56.9 million), as Peru declared a nation-wide lockdown on March 16, which ended in June. Shougang Hierro Peru did not produce iron ore in April and May, as reported by SteelOrbis.

The company said net profit in H1 2020 fell to PEN 116.2 million ($32.3 million) from PEN 487.3 million ($135.3 million) in H1 2019.

USD = PEN 3.60 (September 30)


Tags: Peru  raw mat  iron ore  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Sep

Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity
21  Sep

Sudeste Port ships over 3 million mt of iron ore and pellet products
16  Sep

Vale aims to reach iron ore capacity of 450 million mt
11  Sep

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reach highest level for 2020
04  Sep

Peruvian iron ore production declines in July