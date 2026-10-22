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Shougang Hierro Peru Iron Ore Q3 profits fall 17.5 percent

Thursday, 22 October 2026 18:34:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Peruvian iron ore producer Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP) posted a net profit of $118.317 million for the third quarter of 2026, down 17.5 percent from the same period one year earlier.

Net sales rose 13.4 percent to $380.492 million, while production costs soared 34.1 percent to $265.413 million. As a result, gross profit fell 16.3 percent to $115.079 million while operating profit dropped 22 percent to $87.256 million.

In the January-September 2026 period, SHP sold 15.317 million mt of iron ore, compared with 10.214 million mt in the same period of 2025. In Q3 alone, sales volume rose 28 percent year on year to 5.578 million mt.

Shougang reports its results in Peruvian soles (PEN), with figures having been converted to PEN at 3.43 PEN per US dollar.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Peru South America Steelmaking Mining Economics Fin. Reports Production Shougang Steel  
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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