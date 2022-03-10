﻿
Peruvian iron ore output declines 29.6 percent in January

Thursday, 10 March 2022 21:47:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore production in January fell 29.6 percent, year-over-year, said the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in the first month of the year totaled 795,348 mt, down from 1.12 million mt in January 2021.

Minem attributed the decreased iron ore output to a halt at Shougang Hierro Peru, the nation’s key iron ore producer, which took place in mid-December.

When compared to December 2021, Peruvian iron ore output rose 5.4 percent, month-over-month, from 754,596 mt.


