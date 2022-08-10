﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore production increases in H1

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 23:55:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Iron ore production in Peru reached 6.09 million mt during the first half of 2022, against 6.05 million mt during the same period in 2021, according to the ministry of energy and mines (Minem).

In June, the country’s iron ore production increased by 3.8 percent on yearly basis to 1.17 million mt, reflecting an increasing production pace over the last few months.

According to the ministry, the increased production reflects chiefly the participation of Shougang Hierro Peru.

The iron ore deposits of Apurimac, located 400 km southeast of Lima, currently developed by Australia’s Strike Resources, has already started shipments and is in the ramp-up process to achieve 125,000 mt of yearly production, in a pace limited by the Peruvian mining legislation.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Peru South America 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 10, 2022

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Steelmakers research new technologies for lower-grade iron ore use in DRI processes

10 Aug | Steel News

Indian miner NMDC Ltd sees 54% fall in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

10 Aug | Steel News

Vale signs agreement with public attorney for waste dam safety

09 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 9, 2022

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian miner NMDC Limited looking at 10% growth in output in FY 2022-23

09 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases after sharp decline last week

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 8, 2022

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s iron ore imports down 3.4 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News