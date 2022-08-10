Peruvian iron ore production increases in H1

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 23:55:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Iron ore production in Peru reached 6.09 million mt during the first half of 2022, against 6.05 million mt during the same period in 2021, according to the ministry of energy and mines (Minem).

In June, the country’s iron ore production increased by 3.8 percent on yearly basis to 1.17 million mt, reflecting an increasing production pace over the last few months.

According to the ministry, the increased production reflects chiefly the participation of Shougang Hierro Peru.

The iron ore deposits of Apurimac, located 400 km southeast of Lima, currently developed by Australia’s Strike Resources, has already started shipments and is in the ramp-up process to achieve 125,000 mt of yearly production, in a pace limited by the Peruvian mining legislation.