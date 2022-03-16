﻿
Peruvian iron ore export prices decrease in January

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:05:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in January fell 26.8 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

According to government’s data, Peruvian iron ore export prices in January 2022 reached $91.5/mt FOB, down from $125.1/mt FOB in January 2021.

On a monthly analysis, Peruvian iron ore export prices in January rose 5.4 percent from $86.8/mt FOB in December 2021.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in January 2022 totaled 1.6 million mt, 20 percent down, year-over-year, from 2 million in January 2021.


