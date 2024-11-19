Australia’s Strike Resources to collaborate with Peruvian government on Apurimac Iron Ore Project

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources has announced that it has held a meeting with a senior delegation of Peruvian government officials to advance the development of its Apurimac Iron Ore Project in Peru.

During the meeting, the company presented its plans for the Apurimac Iron Ore Project and its importance as a cornerstone foundational user of the proposed Andahuaylas-Marcona railway that the Peruvian government is advancing. The parties have agreed to increase collaboration to advance both projects together to achieve an optimal outcome from both a construction and operational aspect.

The Apurimac Iron Ore Project has resources of 269.4 million mt of 57.8 percent and 56.7 percent Fe ore.