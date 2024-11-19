 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia’s...

Australia’s Strike Resources to collaborate with Peruvian government on Apurimac Iron Ore Project

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 14:25:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources has announced that it has held a meeting with a senior delegation of Peruvian government officials to advance the development of its Apurimac Iron Ore Project in Peru.

During the meeting, the company presented its plans for the Apurimac Iron Ore Project and its importance as a cornerstone foundational user of the proposed Andahuaylas-Marcona railway that the Peruvian government is advancing. The parties have agreed to increase collaboration to advance both projects together to achieve an optimal outcome from both a construction and operational aspect.

The Apurimac Iron Ore Project has resources of 269.4 million mt of 57.8 percent and 56.7 percent Fe ore.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Peru South America Mining 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 19, 2024

19 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s KIOCL seeks overseas suppliers for iron ore concentrate-hematite for its pellet plant

19 Nov | Steel News

Brazil’s Vale to invest in iron ore project of Australia’s Cyclone Metals

19 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 19, 2024 

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Fitch Solutions maintains iron ore price forecast for 2025 amid ongoing downward pressure

19 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 18, 2024

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 18, 2024 

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines during the week

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 15, 2024

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 15, 2024 

15 Nov | Longs and Billet