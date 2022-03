Wednesday, 02 March 2022 21:32:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore output in December fell 23 percent, year-over-year, to 754,596 mt, said the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government data, Peruvian iron ore output in December also dropped 24.4 percent, month-over-month, from 998,487 mt.

As for the full-year 2021, Peruvian iron ore production totaled 12.1 million mt. The full-year figure represented a 36.6 percent year-over-year growth, from 8.89 million mt in full-year 2020.