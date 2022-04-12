Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in February

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 19:24:37 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in February fell 25.7 percent, year-over-year, to $96.7/mt FOB, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in February rose 5.7 percent, month-over-month, from $91.5/mt FOB in January this year.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in February reached 1.9 million mt, up from 1.4 million mt in February 2021. Peruvian iron ore export volumes in February were also 18.8 percent up, month-over-month, from 1.6 million mt in January this year.