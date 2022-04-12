﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in February

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 19:24:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in February fell 25.7 percent, year-over-year, to $96.7/mt FOB, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in February rose 5.7 percent, month-over-month, from $91.5/mt FOB in January this year.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in February reached 1.9 million mt, up from 1.4 million mt in February 2021. Peruvian iron ore export volumes in February were also 18.8 percent up, month-over-month, from 1.6 million mt in January this year.


Tags: iron ore raw mat Peru South America 

Similar articles

16 Mar

Peruvian iron ore export prices decrease in January
10 Mar

Peruvian iron ore output declines 29.6 percent in January
03 Mar

Mining investments in Peru increase 21.1 percent in full-year 2021
02 Mar

Peruvian iron ore production declines 23 percent in December
15 Feb

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline 24.4 percent in December
25 Jan

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in November
06 Jan

Peruvian iron ore output declines in November
16 Nov

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline again in September
09 Nov

Peruvian iron ore output decreases 18.4 percent in September
11 Oct

Peruvian regulator may fine Shougang Hierro Peru