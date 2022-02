Peruvian iron ore export prices decline 24.4 percent in December

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 22:24:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in December fell 24.4 percent, year-over-year, to $86.8/mt FOB, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

Despite the year-over-year decline, Peruvian iron ore export prices in December rose 24.3 percent, month-over-month, $69.8/mt FOB.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in December totaled 1.8 million mt, 12.5 percent up, year-over-year, but 5.2 percent down, month-over-month. Peruvian iron ore export volumes in November reached 1.9 million mt, BCRP said.