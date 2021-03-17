﻿
Peruvian iron ore export prices stable for third consecutive month

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 21:17:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in January this year remained stable for the third consecutive month, on a month-over-month analysis, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP, Peruvian iron ore export prices in January remained stable at $99.2/mt FOB. The commodity’s export price hasn’t changed since November, when it reached that level.

When compared to January 2020, Peruvian iron ore export prices rose 82.6 percent, year-over-year, from $54.3/mt FOB.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in January rose to 2.1 million mt, from 1.9 million mt in December and from 1.7 million mt in January 2020.


