Peruvian iron ore export prices in March reach highest level so far in 2021

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:47:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in March have reached the highest level so far in the year, after the third consecutive month-over-month increase, according to data released by the Peruvian central bank, BCRP. Peruvian iron ore export prices in March reached $139.3/mt FOB, up 190.2 percent year-over-year.

Peruvian iron ore export prices have been on an increasing trend since December, when prices reached $99.2/mt FOB, then $124.7/mt FOB in January and more recently $127/mt FOB in February.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in March this year slightly fell to 1.5 million mt, from 1.7 million mt in March 2020, but were up from 1.3 million mt in February this year.