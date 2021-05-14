﻿
English
Peruvian iron ore output increases 76.5 percent in March

Friday, 14 May 2021 21:27:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore output in March increased 76.5 percent, year-over-year, to 814,678 mt, the nation’s ministry of mines and energy said.

According to government data, Peruvian iron ore production in March declined 8.3 percent, month-over-month, from 888,450 mt in February this year. Peruvian iron ore output in Q1 this year reached 2.83 million mt, 16.2 percent up, year-over-year.

Shougang Hierro Peru is the nation’s key iron ore producer, accounting for 98 percent the iron ore produced in March this year, Minem said.


