Peruvian iron ore export prices increase 81.3 percent in December

Peruvian iron ore export prices in December rose 81.3 percent, year-over-year, to $99.2/mt FOB, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in December remained unchanged as compared to November, when the commodity’s price reached the same level of $99.2/mt FOB.

However, iron ore export volumes in December grew to 1.9 million mt, from 1.5 million mt in November, and slightly up from 1.8 million mt in December 2019.

Peru exported no iron ore in May due to Covid-19 and the early restrictions, including a nation-wide lockdown, imposed on March 16 until mid-May.