 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > BHP...

BHP and GCMD test waste-based biofuel blends to reduce iron ore shipping emissions

Monday, 08 June 2026 12:06:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian mining company BHP and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) have announced that they have launched a pilot project aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from maritime transport through the use of blended biofuels derived from waste-based feedstocks.

The initiative focuses on testing marine fuel blends produced from used cooking oil (UCO) and waste animal fats, commonly known as tallow. The trial is designed to evaluate the operational performance of these fuels under commercial shipping conditions while utilizing existing bunkering infrastructure.

Iron ore carrier selected for real-world testing

The pilot is being conducted aboard the Berge Lyngor, a bulk carrier owned and operated by Berge Bulk and chartered by BHP. The vessel is using the blended biofuel while transporting iron ore from Western Australia to China, allowing project partners to assess fuel handling, blending processes, operational reliability and traceability systems in a real-world environment.

According to BHP and GCMD, the use of the waste-based biofuel blend could reduce well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 79 percent per voyage compared with conventional very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

Waste animal fats could expand future biofuel supply

One of the key objectives of the project is to evaluate alternative feedstocks that can complement the growing use of used cooking oil in biofuel production.

The maritime industry currently relies heavily on UCO-based biofuels, but future supply growth may be constrained by limited feedstock availability. Waste animal fats are increasingly being viewed as a viable supplementary feedstock that could help expand production capacity for lower-carbon marine fuels. By testing a blend of multiple waste-derived feedstocks, the project aims to demonstrate how more diversified biofuel supply chains could support the shipping industry's decarbonization efforts.

Pilot to examine operational and technical challenges

In addition to emissions reductions, the trial will assess several operational considerations associated with blended biofuels. Project participants will monitor potential issues such as oxidation-related corrosion and wax formation, both of which could affect vessel fuel systems and long-term operational performance.

The pilot will also evaluate traceability and verification systems designed to ensure accurate emissions reporting and transparency throughout increasingly complex marine fuel supply chains. This is becoming particularly important as biofuel blends incorporate multiple feedstocks with different lifecycle carbon footprints.

According to the project partners, the trial is expected to provide valuable insights into how blended biofuels can be integrated into existing maritime fuel networks without requiring major infrastructure modifications. The results may also help shipowners and cargo operators gain greater flexibility when selecting marine fuels based on availability, cost and carbon intensity.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Decarbonization BHP 

Similar articles

BHP begins testing battery-electric haul trucks in Pilbara to decarbonize iron ore operations

08 Dec | Steel News

BHP says green iron production too expensive for Australia

16 Jul | Steel News

Australian consortium secures funding for ambitious low-carbon ironmaking project

17 Jun | Steel News

BHP Billion partners with ABB to support decarbonization efforts

04 Nov | Steel News

IEEFA: BHP Billiton lags behind its peers on decarbonization

14 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 8, 2026

08 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global iron ore exports rise in May 2026 on Chinese buying

08 Jun | Steel News

Cargill explores sale of metals trading business to Macquarie amid strategic restructuring

08 Jun | Steel News

Worldsteel: Global iron ore and scrap trade show China and other Asian countries as key import centers in 2025

08 Jun | Steel News

Cadence Minerals receives funding, progresses Azteca plant restart in Brazil

08 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer