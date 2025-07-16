 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > BHP...

BHP says green iron production too expensive for Australia

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 14:17:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Group has warned that developing a green iron industry domestically would be significantly more expensive, despite a recent Australia-China agreement aimed at decarbonizing the steel supply chain, which is responsible for nearly 10 percent of global carbon emissions, according to a report by Reuters.

Industry perspective from BHP

Speaking during meetings between Australian and Chinese industry leaders, Geraldine Slattery, president of BHP’s Australian operations, stated that, even with generous policy support, the cost of green iron production in Australia would be double that of the Middle East and China, and customers are many thousands of kilometers away. Ms. Slattery emphasized that the commercial viability of green iron production in Australia remains unfeasible under current conditions.

Australia’s role in the steel supply chain

Australia provides around 60 percent of China’s iron ore requirements, but the ore is typically too low-grade to be directly converted into steel using renewable energy. It requires an extra processing step, which, if powered by renewable hydrogen or biomass instead of coal, produces green iron, a low-carbon input for green steel production. However, these technologies are unlikely to become commercially widespread before the 2030s.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking Decarbonization Opinion BHP 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 16, 2025

16 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rio Tinto posts highest Q2 iron ore output for Pilbara since 2018

16 Jul | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 16, 2025 

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price rose sharply from last week

16 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 15, 2025

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 15, 2025 

15 Jul | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 14, 2025

14 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 14, 2025 

14 Jul | Longs and Billet

China's iron ore imports decrease by three percent in H1 2025

14 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 11, 2025

11 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials