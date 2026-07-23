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China's iron ore output down 7.0 percent in H1 2026

Thursday, 23 July 2026 09:21:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China's iron ore production amounted to 466.86 million mt, decreasing by 7.0 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In June this year, import iron ore prices indicated an overall downtrend amid the slack demand for steel during the traditional off-season, which also slackened the demand for iron ore. In June, iron ore prices reached a highest level of $107.4/mt on June 2, while moving down to the lowest level of $98.95/mt on June 25-26.

In June, China's iron ore production totaled 70.372 million mt, down 19.8 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.1 percent month on month.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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