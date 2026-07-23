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Anglo American posts lower iron ore output in H1 2026, higher sales

Thursday, 23 July 2026 12:33:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the second quarter and first half of this year.

In the second quarter, the company produced 15.39 million mt of iron ore, decreasing 3.4 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and up by 1.2 percent compared to the first quarter. In the first half this year, the company's iron ore production totaled 30.6 million mt, down by 2.4 percent year on year.

The company's iron ore sales in the second quarter totaled 16.7 million mt, up by 1.8 percent, while its iron ore sales in the first half came to 31.56 million mt, up by 1.9 percent, both year on year.

In the second quarter, the company's iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 4.4 percent year on year to 8.84 million mt, primarily driven by decrease in Kolomela's production, due to a planned plant maintenance shutdown which occurred in line with the scheduled rail maintenance, while in the first six months its iron ore production at Kumba decreased by three percent year on year to 17.68 million mt. In the second quarter, the production at Sishen was 6.45 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 2.36 million mt. In the given quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine decreased by 3.6 percent year on year to 9.42 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.54 million mt in the second quarter, down by 1.9 percent year on year.

Anglo American's iron ore production guidance for 2026 is at 55-59 million mt.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat South America Mining Production Anglo American 

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