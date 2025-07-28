 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Anglo...

Anglo American’s iron ore output up 2.1% in H1 2025

Monday, 28 July 2025 16:35:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the second quarter and first half of this year.

In the second quarter, the company produced 15.93 million mt of iron ore, increasing 2.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and up by 3.2 percent compared to the first quarter. In the first half this year, the company’s iron ore production totaled 31.38 million mt, up by 2.1 percent year on year.

The company’s iron ore sales in the second quarter totaled 16.4 million mt, down by 0.6 percent, while its iron ore sales in the first half came to 30.97 million mt, up by 4.9 percent, both year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba increased by 0.8 percent year on year to 9.25 million mt, reflecting a flexible production approach to managing Sishen and Kolomela as an integrated complex, while in the first six months its iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 1.1 percent year on year to 18.24 million mt. In the second quarter, the production at Sishen was 6.43 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 2.83 million mt. In the given quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine increased by 0.6 percent year on year to 9.77 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.68 million mt in the second quarter, up by 4.4 percent year on year, reflecting further performance improvement.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2025 is at 57-61 million mt, unchanged from the previous guidance.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat South America Mining Production Anglo American 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 28, 2025

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 28, 2025 

28 Jul | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 25, 2025

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue’s iron ore production and shipments up in FY 2024-25

25 Jul | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 25, 2025 

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China see further rise by $4/mt this week, strong demand for Sept arrivals

24 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 24, 2025 

24 Jul | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 2.8 percent in June 2025 from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Fenix Resources’ iron ore output and sales up in June quarter of 2025

24 Jul | Steel News