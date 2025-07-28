Anglo American’s iron ore output up 2.1% in H1 2025

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the second quarter and first half of this year.

In the second quarter, the company produced 15.93 million mt of iron ore, increasing 2.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and up by 3.2 percent compared to the first quarter. In the first half this year, the company’s iron ore production totaled 31.38 million mt, up by 2.1 percent year on year.

The company’s iron ore sales in the second quarter totaled 16.4 million mt, down by 0.6 percent, while its iron ore sales in the first half came to 30.97 million mt, up by 4.9 percent, both year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba increased by 0.8 percent year on year to 9.25 million mt, reflecting a flexible production approach to managing Sishen and Kolomela as an integrated complex, while in the first six months its iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 1.1 percent year on year to 18.24 million mt. In the second quarter, the production at Sishen was 6.43 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 2.83 million mt. In the given quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine increased by 0.6 percent year on year to 9.77 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.68 million mt in the second quarter, up by 4.4 percent year on year, reflecting further performance improvement.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2025 is at 57-61 million mt, unchanged from the previous guidance.