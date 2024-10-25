Anglo American posts slightly higher iron ore output for Jan-Sept

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the third quarter and first nine months of this year.

In the third quarter, the company produced 15.74 million mt of iron ore, up by 2.2 percent year on year, while in the first half this year its iron ore production totaled 46.47 million mt, up by 0.7 percent year on year.

The company’s iron ore sales in the third quarter totaled 15.18 million mt, up by 2.9 percent, while its iron ore sales in the first nine months came to 44.68 million mt, down by 0.8 percent, both year on year.

In the third quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 2.9 percent year on year to 9.44 million mt, while in the first nine months its iron ore production at Kumba decreased by two percent year on year to 27.9 million mt. Kumba achieved its highest production over the last 12 months. In the third quarter, the production at Sishen was 6.76 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 2.68 million mt. In the given quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine decreased by 0.5 percent year on year to 8.82 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.3 million mt in the third quarter, up by 11.3 percent year on year, reflecting a record third quarter performance.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2024 stands at 58-62 million mt, unchanged from the previous guidance.