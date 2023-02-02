Anglo American’s iron ore output down seven percent in 2022, coal output up

Thursday, 02 February 2023 15:56:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the company produced 15.68 million mt of iron ore, increasing by 4.2 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, amid production increases at the Kumba and Minas Rio mines. In 2022, the company’s iron ore production totaled 59.28 million mt, down by seven percent year on year.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba increased by 2.6 percent year on year to 9.96 million mt, while in 2022 its iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 7.7 percent year on year to 37.7 million mt. In the given quarter, the production at Sishen was seven million mt, while production at Kolomela came to three million mt. In the given quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine decreased by 34 percent year on year to 7.1 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 5.72 million mt in the fourth quarter, up 6.9 percent year on year.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2023 stands at 57-61 million wet mt.

Meanwhile, the company's coal production in the fourth quarter increased by 6.4 percent year on year to 4.65 million mt, primarily due to the ramp-up of the Grosvenor longwall operation. Anglo American’s coal production guidance for 2023 is expected to stand at 16-19 million mt.