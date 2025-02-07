Anglo American’s iron ore production and sales fall in 2024

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

In the fourth quarter, the company produced 14.3 million mt of iron ore, increasing by 3.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting the steady operational performance from Kumba, and down by 9.2 percent compared to the third quarter. In 2024, the company’s iron ore production totaled 60.76 million mt, up by 1.4 percent year on year.

The company’s iron ore sales in the fourth quarter totaled 16.22 million mt, down by 1.1 percent, while its iron ore sales in 2024 came to 60.9 million mt, down by one percent, both year on year.

In the fourth quarter last year, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba increased by 8.2 percent year on year to 7.82 million mt, while in 2024 iron ore production at Kumba remained almost stable year on year at 35.73 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.47 million mt in the fourth quarter, down by 1.5 percent year on year, while it increased by 3.4 percent in 2024 to 25.03 million mt.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance stands at 57-61 million mt for 2025, 54-58 million mt for 2026 and 59-63 million mt for 2027.