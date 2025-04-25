 |  Login 
Anglo American achieves record iron ore output at Minas Rio in Q1

Friday, 25 April 2025 14:41:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the first quarter this year.

The company produced 15.4 million mt of iron ore in the first quarter, up by 1.9 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, primarily driven by a strong first quarter performance from Minas-Rio and increasing by 7.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year.

At its South African operations, in the given quarter the company’s iron ore production at Kumba decreased by three percent year on year to 8.99 million mt, production at Sishen was 5.95 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 3.03 million mt. In the first quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine rose by 6.6 percent year on year to 8.94 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.45 million mt in the first quarter, up by 10 percent year on year, achieving a record first quarter performance.

Besides, Anglo American’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 2.24 million mt in the first quarter, falling by 40.7 percent year on year, primarily impacted by the suspension of mining at the Grosvenor longwall operation following the underground fire in June 2024 and the sale of its minority interest in Jellinbah which was completed in January 2025.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for this year remains unchanged at 57-61 million mt, with its metallurgical coal production guidance at 10-12 million mt.


