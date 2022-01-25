﻿
English
Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in November

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 20:29:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in November fell 11.5 percent, year-over-year, to $92.7/mt FOB, according to data released by the country’s central bank, BCRP.

The central bank said Peruvian iron ore export prices in November also fell 11 percent, month-over-month, from $104.2/mt FOB.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in November reached 2.3 million mt, the highest level so far in 2021, up from 1.7 million mt in October 2021 and from 1.4 million mt in November 2020.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in 2021 had been on an increasing trend since January, reaching its peak in June at $184.6/mt FOB. Then, prices started falling from $184.6/mt FOB in July to as low as $95.1/mt FOB in September.


