﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices recover in June after Covid lockdown

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 00:03:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in June reached the highest level so far in the year, local central bank, BCRP, said.

Peru exported no iron ore in April and May, due to Covid-19. Peru was on a nation-wide lockdown from March 16 until the end of June. Industrial sectors started resuming output gradually from mid-May.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in June reached FOB $84.7/mt, same as in June 2019. Peruvian iron ore export volumes in June totaled 300,000 mt, reflecting still-weak inventories.

Peru’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, produced no iron ore in April and May, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

Despite zero iron ore production in April, Peru was still able to export 500,000 mt of the commodity, probably using existing inventory.


Tags: South America  raw mat  Peru  iron ore  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments
04  Aug

Peru resumes iron ore production in June
29  Jul

Vale mine dam certificate void under new regulations
27  Jul

Bolivia's ESM exports 25,700 mt of iron ore to Argentina
16  Jul

Covid-19 affects Peruvian iron ore exports in May