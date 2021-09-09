﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 19:46:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July declined for the first time in the year, on a month-over-month basis, following months of consecutive growth.

Data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP, said Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reached $183.6/mt FOB, 0.5 percent down, month-over-month, from $184.6/mt FOB in June this year. Peruvian iron ore export prices in July rose 108.3 percent, year-over-year, from $88.1/mt FOB.

The Peruvian central bank said iron ore export volumes in July fell to 700,000 mt, from 1.1 million mt in July 2020, and from 1.3 million mt in June this year.


Tags: trading  iron ore  Peru  South America  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Sep

Peruvian iron ore output increases 52 percent in July
02 Sep

Bolivia’s ESM inks electricity agreement to boost iron ore exports
24 Aug

Peru seeks mining investments, including new iron ore terminal
13 Aug

Peruvian iron ore production increases in June and H1
12 Aug

Peruvian iron ore export prices increase in June