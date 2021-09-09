Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 19:46:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July declined for the first time in the year, on a month-over-month basis, following months of consecutive growth.

Data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP, said Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reached $183.6/mt FOB, 0.5 percent down, month-over-month, from $184.6/mt FOB in June this year. Peruvian iron ore export prices in July rose 108.3 percent, year-over-year, from $88.1/mt FOB.

The Peruvian central bank said iron ore export volumes in July fell to 700,000 mt, from 1.1 million mt in July 2020, and from 1.3 million mt in June this year.