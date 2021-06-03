Shareholder selling 17 percent stake at CSN holding company

Thursday, 03 June 2021 23:14:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Fabiane Steinbruch, the widow of former Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) shareholder Fabio Steinbruch, is willing to sell her husband’s 17 percent stake in CSN’s holding company, according to a media report by Valor.

Fabio Steinbruch died in 2012 on a motorcycle accident, and his widow recently won a court case allowing her to assume Fabio’s stake in CFL, the holding company that owns shares in CSN and other family businesses. The stake in CFL is valued at $400 million.

The media report didn’t specifically name any investors interested in purchasing the stake, but it noted there are already several interested parties.