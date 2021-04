Tuesday, 27 April 2021 15:16:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Province-based major Chinese coke producer Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd has announced that its operating revenue and net profit for the first quarter this year amounted to RMB 2.344 billion ($0.36 billion) and RMB 451 million ($69.5 million), up 76.83 percent and 350.19 percent, year on year, respectively.

The company said that sales of coke improved compared to the same period last year, contributing to the better profit in the first quarter this year.