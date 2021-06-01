﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shanghai Futures Exchange to raise transaction fees for rebar and HRC

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 15:45:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) has announced that it will raise transaction fees on the main contracts for rebar and hot rolled coil (HRC) futures as of June 3.

Accordingly, the transaction fees for the main rebar contract RB2110 and the HRC contract HC2110 closed during the day will be adjusted from two percent to three percent per lot transacted. One lot amounts to 10,000 mt. 

The rapid rises in commodity prices since mid-May attracted the attention of China’s central government, and so several measures have been taken to curb the rising trends. The rises in transaction fees for main contracts of rebar and HRC will cool down the overheating ferrous metal futures prices. As the traditional offseason in June amid the hot weather and rainy season is approaching, demand for steel will slacken, which will exert a negative impact on steel prices.

 


Tags: rebar  longs  steelmaking  flats  crc  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  May

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down last week
26  May

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5% in mid-May
24  May

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up three percent in mid-May
20  May

MOC: Average steel prices in China move up sharply last week
18  May

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 11 percent in early May