Severstal provides LDPs to Bulgaria in cooperation with Liberty Galati

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:30:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Within the framework of cooperation with Romania-based Liberty Tubular Products Galati, one of the key steel-producing groups in Russia has supplied a multi-product order of large diameter pipes (LDP) to Bulgaria. The shipment was ordered within the scope of Bulgartransgaz's construction of the Novaya Provadia compressor station, with Glavbolgarstroy AD being the main contractor in charge. In particular, the LDPs of L450ME grade steel with a diameter of 1,016 mm and wall thicknesses of 15.9 mm and 19.1 mm were produced at Severstal’s Izhora Pipe Mill in accordance with DIN30670. Meanwhile, the LDPs with a diameter of 609.6 mm and a wall thickness of 12.7 mm, as well as 508 mm diameter LDP with a wall thickness of 11.1 mm, were manufactured at Severstal’s partner Liberty Tubular Products Galati S.A.

"Severstal has successfully supplied large diameter pipes to the European market for some time, including to Bulgaria. However, this particular shipment represents the first complex delivery of its kind. We intend to further strengthen our position in the European market, by offering our customers a wide variety of high-quality additional services,” Alexander Semenov, sales director for the energy sector at Severstal, commented.