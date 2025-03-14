 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Samarco...

Samarco posts a net loss in 2024

Friday, 14 March 2025 18:57:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, has posted a net loss of BRL 22.389 billion ($3.907 billion) for 2024, against a net loss of BRL 21.053 billion in 2023.

The result reflects its status of judicial reorganization, due to the collapse of the Fundão Dam in 2015, and was strongly impacted by the obligation to payment related to the renegotiation agreement of $9.3 billion in total.

Net revenues increased by 3.12 percent to BRL 7.817 billion, production costs increased by 4.85 percent to BRL 3.390 billion, and the gross profit increased by 1.81 percent to BRL 4.426 billion.

In volume, pellet sales by the company in 2024 totaled 9.3 million mt, 3.3 percent more than in 2024, while sales of iron ore fines declined by 33 percent to 200,000 mt.

USD = BRL 5.73 (March 14)


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

CSN reported a net loss for 2024

14 Mar | Steel News

Net profit declines in 2024 at Gerdau

20 Feb | Steel News

Net profit declines at Vale in 2024

20 Feb | Steel News

Ternium results decline in Q4 2024

19 Feb | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply at Usiminas in 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian finished steel balance has reached a surplus in December

23 Jan | Steel News

Small miner wins auction for iron ore marine terminal in Brazil

20 Dec | Steel News

Net loss increases at Brazil’s CSN

14 Nov | Steel News

Usiminas posts net profit for Q3 2024

25 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau updates CAPEX and EBITDA perspectives

03 Oct | Steel News