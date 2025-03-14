Samarco posts a net loss in 2024

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, has posted a net loss of BRL 22.389 billion ($3.907 billion) for 2024, against a net loss of BRL 21.053 billion in 2023.

The result reflects its status of judicial reorganization, due to the collapse of the Fundão Dam in 2015, and was strongly impacted by the obligation to payment related to the renegotiation agreement of $9.3 billion in total.

Net revenues increased by 3.12 percent to BRL 7.817 billion, production costs increased by 4.85 percent to BRL 3.390 billion, and the gross profit increased by 1.81 percent to BRL 4.426 billion.

In volume, pellet sales by the company in 2024 totaled 9.3 million mt, 3.3 percent more than in 2024, while sales of iron ore fines declined by 33 percent to 200,000 mt.

USD = BRL 5.73 (March 14)