Salzgitter to supply line pipe to German LNG Terminal

Friday, 15 April 2022 11:54:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Mannesmann Grossrohr GmbH will supply line pipes to German transmission system operator Open Grid Europe GmbH for the Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal.

The almost 30 km-long pipeline is to be commissioned before the end of the year.

The pipes will be produced in the large-diameter pipe mill in Salzgitter before the end of the second quarter this year. The line pipes will be manufactured so as to enable the pipeline to transport hydrogen in the future.