Salzgitter places first EAF order for low-carbon steelmaking program

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has placed the first order of electric arc furnace from UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies following the approval of its supervisory board for the investment of €723 million for implementing the first stage of the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking program.

The first electric arc furnace, which will enable carbon-free steel production, has an annual capacity of around 1.9 million mt of crude steel. The crude steel will then be refined using the existing plant, cast in slabs, rolled and processed.

The EAF, which will be built at the end of 2024, is scheduled to commence production at the end of 2025.