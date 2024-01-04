Sales volume of new vehicles in Mexico reaches record level in December

Thursday, 04 January 2024 23:38:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

In December, the sale of new vehicles in Mexico totaled 142,959 units, a volume that is the highest in the last 72 months or six years, reveals SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Sales volume increased 16.0 percent in December, year-over-year, the twentieth consecutive annual increase.

Of the total volume sold in December, five companies accounted for 57.5 percent: Nissan contributed 17.1 percent of the total, General Motors contributed 13.8 percent, Volkswagen 10.6 percent, Stellantis contributed 8.4 percent and Toyota 7.6 percent.

In December, the top producers for sales included Volkswagen, which increased its market share by 1.4 basis points to 10.6 percent, and MG Motor, which increased its market share by 1.5 basis points to 5.8 percent. On the other end included General Motors with a loss of 1.6 basis points in market share to 13.8 percent, and Nissan, which lost 1.5 basis points to 17.1 percent in market share.

From January to December, 1.36 million units were sold, 24.4 percent or 266,705 more vehicles compared to the same period last year. This annual percentage increase is the highest in the last 23 years.

Inegi’s information comes from the records of 23 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) and two other non-associated companies.