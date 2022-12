Monday, 12 December 2022 11:59:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Approaching the end of the current year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has forecasted that the overall sales of vehicles in China in 2022 will reach 26.8 million units, up two percent year on year.

In particular, sales of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and new energy vehicles will amount to 23.5 million units, 3.3 million units and 6.7 million units, up 9.4 percent, down 35.3 percent and rising by 90.3 percent, year on year, respectively.