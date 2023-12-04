Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 31.9 percent in November

Monday, 04 December 2023 21:21:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The sale of new vehicles in Mexico increased 31.9 percent, year-over-year, in November to 128,961 units, the highest volume in the last 47 months in November, and the most pronounced year-over-year percentage increase in the last 26 years, reveals SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national agency. Inegi statistics.

Of the total volume sold in November, five companies accounted for 56.3 percent. Nissan contributed 17.2 percent of the total. General Motors contributed 12.9 percent, Volkswagen 11.5 percent, Toyota contributed 8.0 percent and Mazda 6.7 percent.

In November, the top sellers were Volkswagen, which increased its sales volume by 177.5 percent, gained 6.1 percentage points and its market share was 11.5 percent. Nissan increased its sales volume by 55.8 percent and its market share increased 2.6 points to 17.2 percent.

On the other hand, Renault saw a 34.4 percent reduction in sales volume, thus losing half of its market share and remaining at 2.6 percent. General Motors, although it increased its sales volume by 15.1 percent, lost 1.8 basis points of market share to remain at 12.9 percent.

From January to November, 1.22 million units were sold in Mexico, 25.4 percent or 247,028 more vehicles compared to the same period last year. This annual percentage increase is the highest in the last 23 years.

Inegi’s information comes from the records of 23 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) and two other non-associated companies.