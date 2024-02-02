Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 18.7 percent in January

Friday, 02 February 2024 23:03:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New vehicle sales in Mexico increased 18.7 percent, year-over-year, in January to 112,100 units. This volume is the highest for a single month in the last seven years, and the ninth consecutive time that it has exceeded 100,000 units sold per month, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Of the total volume sold, five companies accounted for 59.3 percent. Nissan contributed 17.8 percent of the total, followed by General Motors contributed 13.8 percent, Volkswagen 12.1 percent, Toyota contributed 8.3 percent and KIA 7.3 percent.

Of the large companies, the percentage increases of General Motors stood out with 48.3 percent or more than 5,000 units to total 15,459 units. Volkswagen increased its sales by 32.3 percent to total 13,615 units.

The Inegi information comes from the records of 23 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) and two other non-associated companies.