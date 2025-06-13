 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL’s...

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commissions advance ladle furnace for improved productivity

Friday, 13 June 2025 10:10:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has commissioned an advanced `Ladle Furnace 2D’ (LF#2D), significantly boosting productivity by ensuring a timely and efficient supply of liquid steel to its new slab caster alongside the existing slab casters, a company statement said on Friday, June 13.

The LF#2D is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with a 30 MVA furnace transformer, a water-cooled ladle roof, a hydraulic roof-lifting system, advanced electrode handling assemblies, and a mechanised ferroalloy feeding system, the statement said.

Commissioned at the Steel Melting Shop-II, it underscores RSP's commitment to technological modernisation, enhanced productivity, and a strong culture of safety, it added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

Similar articles

SAIL reduced total debt by $87 million in FY 2024-25

06 Jun | Steel News

India’s SAIL sees 11% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2024-25

29 May | Steel News

SAIL and ABB India ink pact on digital overhaul of Rourkela steel mill

23 May | Steel News

India’s SAIL to import trial coking coal cargo from Mongolia

15 May | Steel News

SAIL and McKinsey & Company ink pact on digital transformation initiatives

25 Mar | Steel News

SAIL to commission 4 million mt coking coal block in second half of 2026

24 Mar | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill capacity to be ramped up to 9 million mt with $3.45 billion investment

17 Mar | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Mill sees 8.3% rise in HRC output in Apr-Feb of FY 2024-25

11 Mar | Steel News

SAIL commences trial on biochar use in sintering at Durgapur steel mill

04 Mar | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commences pellet plant construction

28 Feb | Steel News