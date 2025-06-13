SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commissions advance ladle furnace for improved productivity

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has commissioned an advanced `Ladle Furnace 2D’ (LF#2D), significantly boosting productivity by ensuring a timely and efficient supply of liquid steel to its new slab caster alongside the existing slab casters, a company statement said on Friday, June 13.

The LF#2D is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with a 30 MVA furnace transformer, a water-cooled ladle roof, a hydraulic roof-lifting system, advanced electrode handling assemblies, and a mechanised ferroalloy feeding system, the statement said.

Commissioned at the Steel Melting Shop-II, it underscores RSP's commitment to technological modernisation, enhanced productivity, and a strong culture of safety, it added.