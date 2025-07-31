 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL...

SAIL exceeds permitted levels of imported coal consumption

Thursday, 31 July 2025 11:04:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) consumed imported coal more than permitted levels between 2016 and 2023, resulting in additional expenditure of $290 million, the national auditor, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), said in a report titled, ‘Inventory Management in SAIL’ on Thursday, July 31.

CAG also flagged that SAIL had not fixed any benchmark for inventory carrying cost per metric ton (mt) of raw material, semi-finished material and finished goods.
This happened despite the fact that, on an average, SAIL had an inventory of $2.47 billion during 2016-17 to 2022-23, constituting about 67 percent of its current assets, the CAG report said.
"Higher consumption of imported coal, which was costlier than domestic coal, resulted in potential additional expenditure,” CAG said.
SAIL failed to maintain stock levels of raw materials like iron ore, coke, and sinter, due to which the blast furnace was put under an 'off-blast' state, resulting in the inability to produce hot metal of 932,000 mt and to earn potential revenue of $140 million at Rourkela, Bokaro, and Durgapur steel mills, as per the report.
The CAG report has been placed before the Indian Parliament, as required by the CAG as per rules relating to government-owned companies.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Sail 

Similar articles

SAIL kicks-off $5 billion expansion of IISCO steel mill

16 Jun | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill capacity to be ramped up to 9 million mt with $3.45 billion investment

17 Mar | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commences pellet plant construction

28 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL to invest $800 million to construct new rail mill

27 Feb | Steel News

SAIL and John Cockerill to invest $698 million to construct electrical grade steel making facility

14 Jan | Steel News

India’s steel ministry plans $1.76 billion revival plan for ailing SAIL steel mill

23 Dec | Steel News

Primetals upgrades hot strip mill of SAIL’s BSP

15 Nov | Steel News

SAIL approves $4.31 billion investment to construct new steel mill at ISP site

13 Jun | Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai steel mill to install floating solar power plant

13 May | Steel News

SAIL firms up $2.89 billion to construct greenfield steel mill at IISCO Steel Plant site

06 Feb | Steel News