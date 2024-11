UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has completed the modernization of the hot strip mill of Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP), a subsidiary of Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), ahead of schedule.

Accordingly, within the scope of the project, Primetals replaced the outdated automation hardware with Level 1 and 2 automation systems, improving the Indian steelmaker’s product quality, reliability and efficiency.