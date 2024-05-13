SAIL’s Bhilai steel mill to install floating solar power plant

Monday, 13 May 2024 14:55:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), will install a 15 megawatt (MW) floating solar project at its Maroda-1 reservoir in Chhattisgarh state where its mill is located, to reduce carbon emissions, conserve energy and promote renewable energy, a company statement said on Monday, May 13.

The project is being implemented through NTPC-SAIL Power Supply Company Limited (NSPCL), a 50:50 joint venture company of state-run power utility National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and SAIL, the company said in the statement.

Total green power generation estimated from this plant is likely to be about 34.26 million units annually, which will be consumed by BSP as captive power and is expected to reduce the CO2 emissions of the mill by 28,330 mt per year.

NTPC, the consultant for the project, floated the tender for the project in January this year. The tender process has been completed and the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract is likely to be awarded shortly, officials said, adding that the project is scheduled to be completed by next year.