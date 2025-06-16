SAIL kicks-off $5 billion expansion of IISCO steel mill

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has commenced work on an estimated $5.34 billion brownfield expansion of its IISCO steel mill, company officials said on Monday, June 16.

The officials said that environmental clearance has been secured from federal government authorities and expansion project has got underway with commencement of tendering for various construction modules of the project.

They said that the brownfield expansion project would actually entail construction of a new 4.6 million mt capacity steel mill at IISCO’s existing site in Burnpur in eastern state of West Bengal taking latter’s total capacity to 7.1 million mt per year.

The expansion and modernisation of IISCO mill has been slated for completion by 2029, the officials said.

Unlike the existing mill that produces bars and rods used in construction, the new facility will manufacture advanced steel grades used in the automobile and consumer durables sectors, the officials added.

New advanced facilities such as a hot strip mill (HSM), pickling line coupled to tandem cold mill (PLTCM), continuous galvanising line (CGL), continuous annealing line (CAL) and colour coated line (CCL) being planned and the IISCO mill will encourage a slew of downstream industries in the regions industrial belt.