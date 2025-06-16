 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL...

SAIL kicks-off $5 billion expansion of IISCO steel mill

Monday, 16 June 2025 09:20:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has commenced work on an estimated $5.34 billion brownfield expansion of its IISCO steel mill, company officials said on Monday, June 16.

The officials said that environmental clearance has been secured from federal government authorities and expansion project has got underway with commencement of tendering for various construction modules of the project.

They said that the brownfield expansion project would actually entail construction of a new 4.6 million mt capacity steel mill at IISCO’s existing site in Burnpur in eastern state of West Bengal taking latter’s total capacity to 7.1 million mt per year.

The expansion and modernisation of IISCO mill has been slated for completion by 2029, the officials said.

Unlike the existing mill that produces bars and rods used in construction, the new facility will manufacture advanced steel grades used in the automobile and consumer durables sectors, the officials added.

New advanced facilities such as a hot strip mill (HSM), pickling line coupled to tandem cold mill (PLTCM), continuous galvanising line (CGL), continuous annealing line (CAL) and colour coated line (CCL) being planned and the IISCO mill will encourage a slew of downstream industries in the regions industrial belt.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Sail 

Similar articles

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill capacity to be ramped up to 9 million mt with $3.45 billion investment

17 Mar | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commences pellet plant construction

28 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL to invest $800 million to construct new rail mill

27 Feb | Steel News

SAIL and John Cockerill to invest $698 million to construct electrical grade steel making facility

14 Jan | Steel News

India’s steel ministry plans $1.76 billion revival plan for ailing SAIL steel mill

23 Dec | Steel News

Primetals upgrades hot strip mill of SAIL’s BSP

15 Nov | Steel News

SAIL approves $4.31 billion investment to construct new steel mill at ISP site

13 Jun | Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai steel mill to install floating solar power plant

13 May | Steel News

SAIL firms up $2.89 billion to construct greenfield steel mill at IISCO Steel Plant site

06 Feb | Steel News

SAIL working on plan to add 15 million mt per year capacity in first phase

20 Nov | Steel News