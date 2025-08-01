Indian SAIL orders new cooling system from Danieli to modernize plate mill

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has taken a strategic step to boost the performance and product quality of its Bhilai plate mill by ordering the Exstream II accelerated cooling system from Italy-based plantmaker Danieli. The installation is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with seamless integration into SAIL’s existing production line at Bhilai.

The upgrade is aimed at improving operational efficiency, expanding the range of steel grades, and meeting the increasing demand for high-performance steel in both domestic and export markets.

The Exstream II is a patented cooling system that features medium-pressure water headers dynamically managed by a Danieli Automation cooling model. By optimizing the steel cooling process immediately after rolling, SAIL will avoid secondary reheating stages, lowering both energy consumption and production costs.