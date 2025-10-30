 |  Login 
India’s AAPL sees 460% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

Thursday, 30 October 2025 09:52:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s APL Apollo Limited (AAPL), a structural steel tubing manufacturer, achieved consolidated net profit of INR 3 billion ($34.14 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 460 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Thursday, October 30.

The company said that the surge in profits is attributed to strong demand recovery and higher realizations across product segments.

It achieved total revenues of INR 52 billion ($589.37 million), a rise of 9 percent.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

