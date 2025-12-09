 |  Login 
SAIL’s IISCO mill awards BF project to Danieli Corus consortium, marking start of expansion

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 17:16:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The IISCO steel mill of Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has awarded a contract for a first blast furnace (BF) to a consortium led by Danieli Corus, marking the start of its $5.08 billion modernization project, a company statement said on Tuesday, December 9.

The blast furnace with a capacity of 4.3 million mt per year of crude steel production is part of the ramping up of the total capacity of the IISCO mill to 7.1 million mt per year.

The company said that the project had already received environmental clearance earlier, starting the process of awarding various components of the expansion project.

The expanded project will be built at the site of the existing IISCO steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal and additional land required for the expansion is already available to the company.


