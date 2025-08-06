 |  Login 
India’s SAIL orders fourth hot-blast stove from Primetals for Rourkela steel plant

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 15:02:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has placed a new order with UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies for a fourth hot-blast stove at blast furnace No. 5 of its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). This move reinforces SAIL's long-term partnership with Primetals and aims to enhance operational reliability and efficiency. The new stove is expected to be commissioned by mid-2026.

The fourth stove will allow SAIL to perform sequential repairs on its existing stoves while maintaining consistent blast furnace production. This approach minimizes downtime and enhances operational flexibility at RSP, one of India’s key integrated steel plants. The stove will feature internal-combustion-chamber technology, an enhanced dome shape for better thermal management, and a special burner design unique to Primetals. These innovations aim to improve flame stability and manage high-temperature expansion more effectively.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

