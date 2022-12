Monday, 26 December 2022 10:55:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved crude steel production of 2.661 million mt during April-November of fiscal 2022-23, the highest ever in eight month period, a company statement said on Monday.

RSP also recorded highest ever finished steel production of 2.467 million mt during the period, the statement said.