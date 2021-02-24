SAIL’s Durgapur mill completes first delivery of forged steel wheels to Indian Railways

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:47:56 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) has completed its first consignment of forged steel wheels (WDG-04) to state transporter Indian Railways (IR), a company statement said on Wednesday, February 24.

According to SAIL, DSP is the only steel mill in the country with a forged steel wheel manufacturing facility and currently caters to 100 percent of domestic demand for railway locomotive wheels.

Meanwhile, another state-run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), is nearing completion of construction of a forged steel wheel plant in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and the plant with a capacity to produce 100,000 wheels per year is expected to go into commercial production later this year.